Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RWT, CWH, CSCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Redwood Trust Inc (Symbol: RWT), where a total volume of 5,076 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 507,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.1% of RWT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of RWT. Below is a chart showing RWT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) options are showing a volume of 4,157 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 415,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 945,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,600 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 74,364 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 13,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RWT options, CWH options, or CSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
