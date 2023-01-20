Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RVNC, SQ, OSTK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Revance Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RVNC), where a total of 24,671 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 121.4% of RVNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 6,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 642,700 underlying shares of RVNC. Below is a chart showing RVNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 122,900 contracts, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares or approximately 115.1% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 876,400 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:
And Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) saw options trading volume of 15,686 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 105.7% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 4,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,600 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RVNC options, SQ options, or OSTK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
