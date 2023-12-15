Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RTX, MAR, APA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX), where a total of 37,255 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.2% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $81 strike put option expiring December 29, 2023, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 7,421 contracts, representing approximately 742,100 underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 4,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,500 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And APA Corp (Symbol: APA) options are showing a volume of 19,393 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring January 26, 2024, with 10,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

