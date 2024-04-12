Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RTX, HOOD, DE

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 73,729 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 20,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 6,423 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 642,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,200 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RTX options, HOOD options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding THRN
BRSP Stock Predictions
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BULZ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.