RTX

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RTX, HOOD, DE

April 12, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX), where a total volume of 47,628 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 6,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 693,300 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 73,729 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 20,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 6,423 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 642,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,200 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RTX options, HOOD options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

