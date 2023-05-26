Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RNG, JBL, CCOI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG), where a total volume of 11,591 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.8% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 1,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,700 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) saw options trading volume of 3,502 contracts, representing approximately 350,200 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 808,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI) saw options trading volume of 1,290 contracts, representing approximately 129,000 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of CCOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 298,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of CCOI. Below is a chart showing CCOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
