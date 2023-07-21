Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RMBS, TMO, LOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS), where a total of 6,024 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 602,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of RMBS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,100 underlying shares of RMBS. Below is a chart showing RMBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) options are showing a volume of 5,768 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 576,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $575 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,700 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $575 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 10,462 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,200 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RMBS options, TMO options, or LOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.