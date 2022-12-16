Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RILY, NUVL, GXO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY), where a total volume of 3,052 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 305,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 119.5% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,300 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Nuvalent Inc (Symbol: NUVL) saw options trading volume of 2,500 contracts, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares or approximately 114.5% of NUVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 218,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of NUVL. Below is a chart showing NUVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) options are showing a volume of 9,493 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 949,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.3% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 830,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,900 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
