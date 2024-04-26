News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RILY, GME, XPO

April 26, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY), where a total of 82,675 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 529.2% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 18,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading chart — 2024 TickerTech.com

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 165,530 contracts, representing approximately 16.6 million underlying shares or approximately 382% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 12,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading chart — 2024 TickerTech.com

And XPO Inc (Symbol: XPO) saw options trading volume of 26,494 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 235.9% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 6,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 659,500 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading chart — 2024 TickerTech.com

