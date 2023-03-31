Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RETA, HD, SAVA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA), where a total volume of 7,737 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 773,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.5% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 926,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,100 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 34,502 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 77.9% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 3,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,900 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) saw options trading volume of 6,195 contracts, representing approximately 619,500 underlying shares or approximately 77.1% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 803,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RETA options, HD options, or SAVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
