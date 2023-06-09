Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RETA, C, AAP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA), where a total volume of 3,426 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 342,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.8% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 819,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:
Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 61,591 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 7,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,800 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 14,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,600 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
