News & Insights

Markets
RDNT

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RDNT, EXPE, WING

June 09, 2023 — 03:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RadNet Inc (Symbol: RDNT), where a total volume of 2,485 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 248,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.3% of RDNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 353,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,100 underlying shares of RDNT. Below is a chart showing RDNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 18,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,900 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) options are showing a volume of 3,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 312,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.8% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 467,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,900 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RDNT options, EXPE options, or WING options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding IGEM
 Institutional Holders of ARVL
 IIVI Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RDNT
EXPE
WING

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.