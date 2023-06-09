Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RDNT, EXPE, WING

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RadNet Inc (Symbol: RDNT), where a total volume of 2,485 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 248,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.3% of RDNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 353,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,100 underlying shares of RDNT. Below is a chart showing RDNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 18,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,900 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) options are showing a volume of 3,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 312,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.8% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 467,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,900 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RDNT options, EXPE options, or WING options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding IGEM
Institutional Holders of ARVL
IIVI Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.