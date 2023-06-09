Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RDNT, EXPE, WING

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RadNet Inc (Symbol: RDNT), where a total volume of 2,485 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 248,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.3% of RDNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 353,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,100 underlying shares of RDNT. Below is a chart showing RDNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 18,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,900 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) options are showing a volume of 3,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 312,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.8% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 467,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,900 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

