Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RCL, WHR, UNH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 16,603 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.2% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 4,941 contracts, representing approximately 494,100 underlying shares or approximately 58% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 851,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,000 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 19,796 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $495 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 1,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $495 strike highlighted in orange:
