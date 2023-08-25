News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RCL, ISRG, TMUS

August 25, 2023 — 07:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 11,988 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 7,166 contracts, representing approximately 716,600 underlying shares or approximately 46% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,600 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

And T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 17,590 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

