Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RCL, GS, NTGR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 40,624 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.1% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 12,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 33,012 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.5% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,700 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) options are showing a volume of 1,227 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 122,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 141,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

