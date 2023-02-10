Markets
RCL

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RCL, GS, NTGR

February 10, 2023 — 03:30 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 40,624 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.1% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 12,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 33,012 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.5% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,700 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) options are showing a volume of 1,227 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 122,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 141,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RCL options, GS options, or NTGR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CWCO Price Target
 LEE Average Annual Return
 CNMD Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RCL
GS
NTGR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.