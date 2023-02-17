Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RARE, BURL, AR

February 17, 2023 — 03:31 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: RARE), where a total of 2,807 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 280,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.2% of RARE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 582,195 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,200 underlying shares of RARE. Below is a chart showing RARE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 3,413 contracts, representing approximately 341,300 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 718,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,600 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) options are showing a volume of 26,738 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,800 underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RARE options, BURL options, or AR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

