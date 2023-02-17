Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RARE, BURL, AR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: RARE), where a total of 2,807 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 280,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.2% of RARE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 582,195 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,200 underlying shares of RARE. Below is a chart showing RARE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 3,413 contracts, representing approximately 341,300 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 718,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,600 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) options are showing a volume of 26,738 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,800 underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RARE options, BURL options, or AR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Carl Icahn Stock Picks
ERIE Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.