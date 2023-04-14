Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: QDEL, MS, STZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in QuidelOrtho Corp (Symbol: QDEL), where a total volume of 1,979 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 197,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.9% of QDEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of QDEL. Below is a chart showing QDEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 44,863 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 597,500 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 7,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 712,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,900 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QDEL options, MS options, or STZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.