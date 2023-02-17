Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: QCOM, MU, NOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 33,535 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.3% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,600 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 56,309 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,600 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 8,263 contracts, representing approximately 826,300 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

