Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: QCOM, CVX, BAX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 72,505 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.3% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $128 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 4,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,300 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 59,692 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 92% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 10,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) options are showing a volume of 45,355 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90% of BAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 20,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of BAX. Below is a chart showing BAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

