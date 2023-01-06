Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: QCOM, CROX, RH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total of 63,672 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 3,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,500 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:
Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 9,762 contracts, representing approximately 976,200 underlying shares or approximately 79.7% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,800 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 7,033 contracts, representing approximately 703,300 underlying shares or approximately 76.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 922,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,900 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
