Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PZZA, SIRI, TDS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), where a total of 5,297 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 529,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.7% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 672,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 89,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 28,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS) saw options trading volume of 5,159 contracts, representing approximately 515,900 underlying shares or approximately 74.4% of TDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 693,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,300 underlying shares of TDS. Below is a chart showing TDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

