Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PZZA, IIPR, GSAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), where a total volume of 3,555 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 355,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.3% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 680,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,600 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 1,505 contracts, representing approximately 150,500 underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,900 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Globalstar Inc (Symbol: GSAT) options are showing a volume of 19,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of GSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 13,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GSAT. Below is a chart showing GSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:

