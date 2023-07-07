Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PZZA, CAR, PTON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), where a total volume of 2,381 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 238,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 547,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,100 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 2,256 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 225,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 520,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,300 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) saw options trading volume of 51,495 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 13,949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

