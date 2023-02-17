Markets
PXD

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PXD, OLED, GLNG

February 17, 2023 — 03:31 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD), where a total volume of 10,513 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.2% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,800 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) saw options trading volume of 1,275 contracts, representing approximately 127,500 underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 249,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) options are showing a volume of 4,471 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 447,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 881,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,600 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
