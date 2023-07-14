Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PVH, SGEN, AI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), where a total volume of 5,313 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 531,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.1% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 870,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,100 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN) options are showing a volume of 6,752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 675,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,500 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 171,450 contracts, representing approximately 17.1 million underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 14, 2023, with 10,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PVH options, SGEN options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.