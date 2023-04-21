Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PRFT, HZO, HZNP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Perficient Inc (Symbol: PRFT), where a total of 2,592 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 259,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 177.3% of PRFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 146,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,100 underlying shares of PRFT. Below is a chart showing PRFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

MarineMax Inc (Symbol: HZO) options are showing a volume of 5,741 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 574,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 145.9% of HZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 393,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,900 underlying shares of HZO. Below is a chart showing HZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP) saw options trading volume of 19,450 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 121% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 583,200 underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PRFT options, HZO options, or HZNP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.