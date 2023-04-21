Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PRFT, HZO, HZNP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Perficient Inc (Symbol: PRFT), where a total of 2,592 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 259,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 177.3% of PRFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 146,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,100 underlying shares of PRFT. Below is a chart showing PRFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
MarineMax Inc (Symbol: HZO) options are showing a volume of 5,741 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 574,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 145.9% of HZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 393,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,900 underlying shares of HZO. Below is a chart showing HZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP) saw options trading volume of 19,450 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 121% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 583,200 underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PRFT options, HZO options, or HZNP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: NEXA Stock Predictions
Funds Holding GHI
Funds Holding CULP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.