Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: POOL, PAYC, RCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL), where a total of 2,160 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 216,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 400,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,400 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) saw options trading volume of 3,581 contracts, representing approximately 358,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 728,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 14,258 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,100 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
