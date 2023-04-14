Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PNC, HON, WFC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), where a total volume of 35,635 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.5% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) saw options trading volume of 22,298 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 75.5% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 10,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 192,061 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.3% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 16,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PNC options, HON options, or WFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
