Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PLTR, AR, PATH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total of 146,247 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 30.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 13,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) options are showing a volume of 28,546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,100 underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH) options are showing a volume of 25,286 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 9,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 902,800 underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

