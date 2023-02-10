Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PFSI, ZS, APA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI), where a total volume of 2,920 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 292,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.6% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 419,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 18,417 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.7% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $139 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 2,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,300 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $139 strike highlighted in orange:
And APA Corp (Symbol: APA) options are showing a volume of 33,882 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,800 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PFSI options, ZS options, or APA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Apparel Stores Dividend Stocks
Institutional Holders of AGG
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NLIT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.