Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PFSI, ZS, APA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI), where a total volume of 2,920 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 292,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.6% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 419,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 18,417 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.7% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $139 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 2,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,300 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $139 strike highlighted in orange:

And APA Corp (Symbol: APA) options are showing a volume of 33,882 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,800 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

