Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PFSI, BIIB, MMM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI), where a total volume of 1,437 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 143,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 333,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 4,916 contracts, representing approximately 491,600 underlying shares or approximately 43% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,400 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 12,185 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,400 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PFSI options, BIIB options, or MMM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

