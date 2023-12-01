Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PFE, FCX, CHTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total of 289,489 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 28.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.2% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 29.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 37,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 84,441 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 85.2% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 5,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,700 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) options are showing a volume of 4,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 432,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 839,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring December 08, 2023, with 1,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,200 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PFE options, FCX options, or CHTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.