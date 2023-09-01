News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PFE, C, GOOG

September 01, 2023 — 01:59 pm EDT

September 01, 2023 — 01:59 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total volume of 135,909 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.3% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 69,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 91,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 21,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 115,272 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $136 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 6,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 678,800 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $136 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PFE options, C options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

