Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PANW, PFE, INTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 22,907 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024 , with 1,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 203,091 contracts, representing approximately 20.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 79,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 235,975 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring April 12, 2024, with 11,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

