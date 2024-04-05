Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OXY, NOW, ENPH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 79,647 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 110.2% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $69 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024 , with 11,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 11,868 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.3% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 1,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,200 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 35,566 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.6% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 1,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,800 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

