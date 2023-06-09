Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OXY, IBM, TH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total volume of 60,330 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.8% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 11,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 24,352 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $136 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 3,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,500 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $136 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) saw options trading volume of 2,980 contracts, representing approximately 298,000 underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 560,210 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OXY options, IBM options, or TH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
