Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OXY, DE, MU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 51,113 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.3% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike put option expiring December 30, 2022, with 5,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,800 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:
Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 5,701 contracts, representing approximately 570,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $455 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,600 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $455 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 68,843 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike put option expiring December 30, 2022, with 11,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OXY options, DE options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Waste Management Dividend Stocks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EMCA
Institutional Holders of SDG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.