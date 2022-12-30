Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OXY, DE, MU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 51,113 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.3% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike put option expiring December 30, 2022, with 5,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,800 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 5,701 contracts, representing approximately 570,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $455 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,600 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $455 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 68,843 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike put option expiring December 30, 2022, with 11,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

