Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ORCL, ABNB, BMBL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 113,668 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 134.3% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 12,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 65,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.1% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 15,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL) options are showing a volume of 17,838 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.9% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,100 underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, ABNB options, or BMBL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
