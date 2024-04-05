Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OKTA, VST, XP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total of 7,082 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 708,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $98 strike put option expiring April 12, 2024 , with 2,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,200 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 27,930 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 11,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP) saw options trading volume of 24,254 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43% of XP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 12,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of XP. Below is a chart showing XP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

