Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OKTA, AXP, RBLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total volume of 15,630 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,700 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 13,927 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,200 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 37,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 4,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,200 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

