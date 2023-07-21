Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OKE, WYNN, MRK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), where a total of 15,202 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.5% of OKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 548,600 underlying shares of OKE. Below is a chart showing OKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 9,682 contracts, representing approximately 968,200 underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) options are showing a volume of 35,974 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

