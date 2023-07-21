Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OKE, WYNN, MRK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), where a total of 15,202 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.5% of OKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 548,600 underlying shares of OKE. Below is a chart showing OKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 9,682 contracts, representing approximately 968,200 underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) options are showing a volume of 35,974 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OKE options, WYNN options, or MRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: APP Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of FGH
Institutional Holders of KLDO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.