Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OHI, GLNG, RIOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI), where a total volume of 12,486 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.2% of OHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,100 underlying shares of OHI. Below is a chart showing OHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) options are showing a volume of 7,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 712,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,100 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 111,006 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 9,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 980,800 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:
