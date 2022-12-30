Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NVDA, ENVX, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 323,715 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 32.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $143 strike put option expiring December 30, 2022, with 21,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:

Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) options are showing a volume of 18,718 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.3% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,700 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 95,542 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 68.7% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $86 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 4,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, ENVX options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.