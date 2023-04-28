Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NOVA, BZH, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sunnova Energy International Inc (Symbol: NOVA), where a total volume of 43,027 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80% of NOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 21,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of NOVA. Below is a chart showing NOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Symbol: BZH) options are showing a volume of 1,638 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 163,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.4% of BZH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 217,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,300 underlying shares of BZH. Below is a chart showing BZH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 18,747 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 75.1% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 1,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,000 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
