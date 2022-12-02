Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NOC, RILY, QDEL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total volume of 5,269 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 526,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 975,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $545 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,500 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $545 strike highlighted in orange:
B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) saw options trading volume of 1,593 contracts, representing approximately 159,300 underlying shares or approximately 54% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 294,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,800 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And QuidelOrtho Corp (Symbol: QDEL) saw options trading volume of 3,098 contracts, representing approximately 309,800 underlying shares or approximately 52% of QDEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 596,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,800 underlying shares of QDEL. Below is a chart showing QDEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NOC options, RILY options, or QDEL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CO Options Chain
Edwards Lifesciences shares outstanding history
CCM Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.