Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NOC, RILY, QDEL

December 02, 2022 — 04:12 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total volume of 5,269 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 526,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 975,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $545 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,500 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $545 strike highlighted in orange:

B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) saw options trading volume of 1,593 contracts, representing approximately 159,300 underlying shares or approximately 54% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 294,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,800 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And QuidelOrtho Corp (Symbol: QDEL) saw options trading volume of 3,098 contracts, representing approximately 309,800 underlying shares or approximately 52% of QDEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 596,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,800 underlying shares of QDEL. Below is a chart showing QDEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOC options, RILY options, or QDEL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

