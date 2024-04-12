Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NOC, OSCR, RIOT

Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) saw options trading volume of 10,322 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,800 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 89,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 12,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NOC options, OSCR options, or RIOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Low Priced Dividend Stocks
XHB shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BAPR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.