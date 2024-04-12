News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NOC, OSCR, RIOT

April 12, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total volume of 4,002 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 400,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 901,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,800 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) saw options trading volume of 10,322 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,800 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 89,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 12,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

