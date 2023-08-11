Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NOC, ADI, ALGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total of 4,572 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 457,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.5% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 922,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) saw options trading volume of 14,986 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 10,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) saw options trading volume of 1,088 contracts, representing approximately 108,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,400 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

