Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NOC, ADI, ALGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total of 4,572 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 457,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.5% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 922,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) saw options trading volume of 14,986 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 10,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) saw options trading volume of 1,088 contracts, representing approximately 108,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,400 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NOC options, ADI options, or ALGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of GIGM
BOT Historical Stock Prices
PVAL Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.