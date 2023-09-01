Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NLY, VREX, MSM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY), where a total of 18,673 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.1% of NLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 5,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,400 underlying shares of NLY. Below is a chart showing NLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Varex Imaging Corp (Symbol: VREX) saw options trading volume of 2,000 contracts, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of VREX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 348,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of VREX. Below is a chart showing VREX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM) saw options trading volume of 2,011 contracts, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of MSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 355,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MSM. Below is a chart showing MSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

