Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NLY, VREX, MSM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY), where a total of 18,673 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.1% of NLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 5,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,400 underlying shares of NLY. Below is a chart showing NLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Varex Imaging Corp (Symbol: VREX) saw options trading volume of 2,000 contracts, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of VREX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 348,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of VREX. Below is a chart showing VREX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM) saw options trading volume of 2,011 contracts, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of MSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 355,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MSM. Below is a chart showing MSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NLY options, VREX options, or MSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Dividend Alerts
BKF Dividend History
IMPL Next Earnings Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.