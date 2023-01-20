Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NKLA, SVC, RCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA), where a total of 88,799 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.7% of NKLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 29,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of NKLA. Below is a chart showing NKLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Service Properties Trust (Symbol: SVC) saw options trading volume of 8,004 contracts, representing approximately 800,400 underlying shares or approximately 94% of SVC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 851,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,100 underlying shares of SVC. Below is a chart showing SVC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 33,394 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 85% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 11,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NKLA options, SVC options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BSJQ
CBRE market cap history
RES Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.