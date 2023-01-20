Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NKLA, SVC, RCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA), where a total of 88,799 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.7% of NKLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 29,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of NKLA. Below is a chart showing NKLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Service Properties Trust (Symbol: SVC) saw options trading volume of 8,004 contracts, representing approximately 800,400 underlying shares or approximately 94% of SVC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 851,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,100 underlying shares of SVC. Below is a chart showing SVC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 33,394 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 85% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 11,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

