Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NET, OSH, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total of 25,487 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.1% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,000 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Oak Street Health Inc (Symbol: OSH) options are showing a volume of 14,490 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of OSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,700 underlying shares of OSH. Below is a chart showing OSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 73,684 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
