Markets
NET

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NET, OSH, PYPL

January 13, 2023 — 03:39 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total of 25,487 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.1% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,000 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Oak Street Health Inc (Symbol: OSH) options are showing a volume of 14,490 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of OSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,700 underlying shares of OSH. Below is a chart showing OSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 73,684 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NET options, OSH options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 QNST market cap history
 IGIC market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NET
OSH
PYPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.