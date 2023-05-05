Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NCR, CAR, SDGR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR), where a total volume of 9,071 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 907,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.9% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,300 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 3,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 328,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 549,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring May 05, 2023, with 303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,300 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Schrodinger Inc (Symbol: SDGR) options are showing a volume of 3,523 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 352,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of SDGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 589,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,200 underlying shares of SDGR. Below is a chart showing SDGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NCR options, CAR options, or SDGR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

