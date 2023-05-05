Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NCR, CAR, SDGR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR), where a total volume of 9,071 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 907,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.9% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,300 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 3,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 328,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 549,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring May 05, 2023, with 303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,300 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Schrodinger Inc (Symbol: SDGR) options are showing a volume of 3,523 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 352,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of SDGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 589,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,200 underlying shares of SDGR. Below is a chart showing SDGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NCR options, CAR options, or SDGR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CC Historical Earnings
FINW Earnings History
ZTR Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.